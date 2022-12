One of Carmen Del Campo’s closest friends entered her name into the 12th Annual Jack Kenney Memorial Hearing Aid Giveaway.

That was in October.

Hers was one of 48 names entered into the contest and her name was drawn as the winner.

Del Campo was struggling with a hearing loss for at least 50 or 60 years. People who knew her said she had a very difficult time hearing and understanding what was being said in all situations.

She is so thankful for the gift of being able to again hear again and is still in disbelief that she won the contest. It was emotional for her after being fit with a set of top-of-the-line Beltone Hearing Aids. She said she could not believe how crisp and cleat everything sounded.

For 50 years, Judy Kenney and her two sons, Sean and Ryan have helped thousands of people achieve a better quality of life through hearing assistance. Jack Kenney, Judy’s husband, had carried on the business started by his father, In November 2006, Jack was diagnosed with a brain tumor. He fought fiercely to get well but eventually lost his life. Jack was known as a very caring, compassionate man who always put others first. He made an impact on many lives by always opening his heart and his home with open arms whenever a friend needed a hand.

His sons, Sean and Ryan have devoted their careers much the way their Dad did. They too, are known for their caring and kindness to others. Their offices are in Pompton Lakes and West Milford. They can be reached at 973-728-6360.