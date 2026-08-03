Family Care Physical Therapy opens new Butler clinic

Family Care Physical Therapy has opened a new outpatient clinic in Butler, providing personalized rehabilitation services to residents in the community and surrounding areas.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was recently held to celebrate the opening with family and friends.

The clinic is owned and operated by West Milford alumna Dr. Nicole Mustafa, PT, DPT, who founded Family Care Physical Therapy with a focus on one-on-one care. Unlike larger clinics, each patient visit is conducted directly with a licensed doctor of physical therapy, allowing for individualized treatment plans and patient-focused care.

The clinic offers services including pre- and post-operative rehabilitation, prenatal and postpartum care, pelvic floor therapy, pediatric therapy, treatment for joint pain and sports injuries, and balance and fall prevention.

Medicare is accepted, and patients do not need a physician referral to begin treatment.

”As a Doctor of Physical Therapy, a mother of three and jiu jitsu practitioner, I understand how pain and injury can affect every aspect of daily life,” Mustafa said. “My goal is to provide compassionate, evidence-based care in a welcoming environment where every patient feels heard, supported and empowered to achieve their goals.”

Family Care Physical Therapy is located at 178 Main St., Butler, and is currently accepting new patients. For more information, visit familycarept.org or call 973-800-0525.