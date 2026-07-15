Food truck wins Hot Wheels Legends Tour stop

Luc’s Fajita Hut’s food truck, The Vettro, is participating in the 2026 Hot Wheels Legends Tour.

The tour is a global event consisting of 27 in person events, where one winner is selected out of a group of hundreds per event.

The Vettro has participated in three events, Toronto, Charlotte, and Birmingham.

According to LJ Koch, The Vettro won the events in Toronto and Charlotte, but could not get rewarded in Toronto because they were American, and in Charlotte because they had beer taps on the truck. Before participating in Birmingham, on June 30, they removed the taps and were awarded with a Hot Wheels Legends Trophy for their victory. The award was presented by Craig Callum, senior lead designer of Hot Wheels out of Los Angeles.

The Vettro is the body of a Metro van and the engine of a Corvette. The project started in February 2022 and was finished in late 2025 with the help of West Milford Tire and others.

Luc’s opened in 2017, and has been operating since in mobile units. They are located within the Acme Plaza of Oak Ridge open six days a week from 11:30- a.m. until 8:30 p.m. and closed on Tuesdays. They are currently looking to expand to multiple locations across New Jersey in 2027 and 2028.

Koch said the Guinness World Record has officially opened an exclusive category for the Vettro for the record of “the fastest speed achieved by a food truck” which has never been attempted before, until by the Vettro in July 2025 at the Brickyard 400 NASCAR race, on the track at Indianapolis motor speed way.

Koch also said, “we are launching a GoFundMe for the Guinness World Record project for anyone that would like to stay tuned and donate to help us become immortal in the book of the Guinness world records.”