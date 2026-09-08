Hannah’s House of Dance celebrates five years of growing a West Milford community

What began as a dream held by a 3-year-old girl has grown into a thriving dance community in West Milford.

On July 19, 2021, at age 24, Hanna Porcaro — known to her students as Miss Hannah — opened the doors to Hannah’s House of Dance with a big dream, nervous excitement and the support of her family.

Five years later, that dream has grown from a small studio with about 125 students into a community of 175 families, 34 weekly classes and dancers ranging from 18 months old through adulthood and of all abilities.

“I’ve wanted to be a dance teacher and studio owner since I was 3 years old,” Porcaro said. “I’ve been dancing since I was 3 and teaching since I was 18. Dance has always been such a huge part of my life.”

The studio has a story of its own. Porcaro and her family transformed what had been a bonsai tree store into the dance studio.

“I was 24 with a big dream, supportive parents and an opportunity that came up, and I jumped on it,” she said.

Her parents, who also own a business, helped guide her through the process and took four weeks away from their own busy season to renovate the studio. Her brothers traveled from Florida to lend a hand.

Today, Porcaro credits her family, husband, friends and the girls she grew up dancing with for helping make the studio what it is.

Her original competitive team had eight dancers. This season, it has grown to 29, earning overall placements and special judges’ and teacher awards at competitions.

One of the most meaningful accomplishments came in 2026, when the team received a “Class Act Studio” award recognizing character and professionalism, including being welcoming, punctual and respectful.

“For me, that award meant so much because it recognized who we are as people, not just how we dance,” Porcaro said.

The teaching staff has also grown, from four weekly teachers to eight instructors whom Porcaro describes as family.

The studio offers a variety of dance styles and programs, including its Adaptive Dance program for students with special needs.

“At Hannah’s House of Dance, we believe that everyone can dance,” Porcaro said.

The program focuses on patience, sensory awareness and adapting instruction to each dancer’s needs. Like every other student, adaptive dancers have the opportunity to perform at the annual recital.

For Porcaro, those relationships make the business more than a dance studio.

“These dancers feel like my own children,” she said. “Customers become friends. Being referred by families, watching dancers grow in their skills but also in their confidence, it’s just incredible.”

Some students who started in Toddler Tunes at 18 months old now compete on the studio’s team. Others have continued dancing through college teams and recreational programs. One former dancer, Miss Mackenzie, has even returned as a full-time teacher.

“Watching them grow up in the studio is one of my favorite things,” Porcaro said.

Community involvement is another important part of the studio’s identity. Hannah’s House of Dance participates in local events, works with Girl Scouts, visits nursing homes and raises money for Traveling Tutus. The studio also donates costumes and dancewear to dancers who may otherwise be unable to afford them.

Porcaro intentionally supports West Milford businesses for services ranging from landscaping and printing to photography and graphic design.

“I’ve always danced in this town,” she said. “Keeping that tradition going and teaching the next generation is a dream.”

The past five years have brought personal milestones, too, including Porcaro’s engagement and marriage. Her students and families celebrated alongside her.

“The way my students and families cheered me on and were so excited for me made me feel so special,” she said. “It really showed me that we are one big family here.”

This summer, that family celebrated the studio’s fifth anniversary with its annual recital, “Celebrating 5 Years of Dance.”

For Porcaro, the performance offered a chance to see just how far the studio had come.

“The most rewarding part has been throwing my whole life and heart into my dream and watching it explode,” she said.

Five years after turning a former bonsai tree store into her dream studio, Porcaro is still dancing — and watching an entire community of dancers grow alongside her.