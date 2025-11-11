Sona Panchal joins Greenwood Lake Animal Hospital

Greenwood Lake Animal Hospital announced that Dr. Sona Panchal, DVM, MS, has joined its veterinary team.

Panchal brings extensive experience in general medicine and exotic animal care and has worked with the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine. She is passionate about helping pet owners understand all aspects of their animals’ health.

“We’re very excited to welcome Dr. Panchal to the hospital,” said Medical Director Eric Louer, DVM. “Her passion for animal health, her collaborative spirit and her broad expertise make her a perfect fit for our practice and our community.”

Dr. Panchal earned her DVM from Ross University and an MS from Rutgers University.