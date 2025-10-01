100 join 2nd annual Hike for Healing

More than 100 residents took part in the second annual Hike for Healing on Sept. 6 at Highlands Preserve.

Supported by the Passaic County Board of County Commissioners and presented by the county Health Department, Human Services and Parks & Recreation, the event focused on emotional, mental and physical well-being and connecting with community resources.

The event began with a guided one-mile hike through the preserve.

There also were wellness activities, including guided meditation, yoga, a drum circle, Crystal Reiki demonstrations and time with certified therapy dogs.

More than 25 local organizations hosted resource tables.

Guest speakers included Mayor Michele Dale, county Health Department director and health officer Araceli Pintle, senior health educator Lori Novak-Carafello, and representatives of Circle of Care for Families and Children of Passaic County, Highlands Family Success Center and the West Milford Municipal Alliance.

“The Hike for Healing shows the many ways our community can come together to support well-being whether through nature, reflection, movement or simply being there for one another,” said Pat Lepore, director of the commissioners board.

“Passaic County is proud to host events that open the door to conversations about emotional health and provide residents with resources for healing and connection.”