3 sworn in to school board posts

Former Board of Education member Ray Guarino joined Teresa Dwyer and Claire Lockwood in taking the oath of office for new three-year terms at the school board’s annual reorganization meeting Thursday, Jan. 2.

Dwyer and Lockwood were unopposed in their bids for re-election Nov. 5.

Kate Romeo did not seek another term.

Guarino won 325 write-in votes Nov. 5. A total of 915 write-in votes were cast.

He served two terms and did not seek re-election in 2023.

Lockwood unanimously was re-elected board president and Tara Racano as vice president.

Lockwood said, “I promise to listen. I promise to push and not to push when we need to. ... I think we can definitely move this district even more forward than what we have this past year.”

Racano thanked her fellow board members for entrusting her with the position. “I feel like we’ve built a great team here with the nine of us and the administration. I know we can continue to move this district in the positive direction.”

The board approved a resolution to hold its meetings in the media center at the Highlander Academy, 46 Highlander Drive.

They have been held in the auditorium at Macopin Middle School during the past year.

Workshop meetings will be at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month and regular meetings at 7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday.

Guarino thanked his wife and family for supporting his return to the board.

”I’m hoping that I can just have a small part in this big thing that we do as a school district.”

Dwyer thanked the community for believing in her and trusting her to do what is best for the children.

”Working with Mrs. Lockwood and the other board members has been very encouraging. I see good things happening for the district and am glad to be a part of that.”

Lockwood thanked the voters and her family and said she was looking forward to working with the board members during another term.

”We got a lot achieved (in the past three years). There’s still a lot more to go.”