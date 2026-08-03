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A day at the fair
Augusta. The New Jersey State Fair opened at the Sussex County Fairgrounds on July 31.
denise von wilke
Sussex County Fairgrounds
/
| 03 Aug 2026 | 10:00
Children ride the carousel.
(
Photo: Denise von Wilke
)
Fireworks lit up the midway after dark.
(
Photo: Denise von Wilke
)
Hearts & Hooves had a booth.
(
Photo: Denise von Wilke
)
Brianna Strada, Hampton. 4-H swine queen. As the queen, she said she loves talking to fair-goers and her community. Of course, she loves pigs. The 4-H has 15 clubs, each with a queen representative.
(
Photo: Denise von Wilke
)
Alpacas were on display.
(
Photo: Denise von Wilke
)
These chickens won a 4-H poultry prize.
(
Photo: Denise von Wilke
)
Dogs run through an obstacle course
(
Photo: Denise von Wilke
)
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