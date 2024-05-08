Home
A mother’s touch
Mother’s Day. What advice would you give mothers today?
Sammie Finch
Sparta
| 08 May 2024 | 10:35
"Allow your children to play, everything should be fun." — Martha Dubensky, GAIT Equine Assisted Services, Milford, Pa. Photo by Sammie Finch
“Take time for yourself, even if it is just 15 minutes. It is important to have time for yourself, so make time for yourself.” — Gina Stafford, Meadow Blues Coffee, Chester, N.Y.
“Lead by example and give your kids the freedom to fail.” — Rabbi Rebecca Schindler, Temple Beth Shalom, Florida, N.Y.
“Begin educating your children early, read to them, get them prepared for school, and be there for them. That’s the best I can offer to new mothers today.” — Betty Langberg, Tuxedo, N.Y., Historical Society
"Allow your children to play. Everything should be fun." — Martha Dubensky, GAIT Equine Assisted Services, Milford, Pa.
“Always know that you are never going to be the best at everything that comes your way as a mom but take it one day at a time, always have fun, and enjoy every moment of it because it goes by too fast.” — Allison Battinelli, Battinelli Landscaping & Garden Center, Hewitt
“Chin up ... hamsters’ moms eat their babies ... so you can’t be that bad!” — Jenn Carlson, Sparta Books, Sparta
“Pick and choose what is important to you and do that well because you are able to do it all, but you do not have to. Pick what matters and give it 100%.” — Kim Sytsema, Clove Brook Market, Vernon.
“Fall in love with your child and stay there!” — Allegra Fiorito, Love, Allegra Photography, Sparta
