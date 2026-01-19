Animal lovers brave snow to attend JKRC fundraiser

The Jan. 17 storm resulted in snow-covered and icy roads, but that did not stop animal lovers from attending the Just Keep Rescuing Canines & Cats Rescue, Inc. (JKRC) “Pasta for Paws” fundraiser.

Jennifer Capaldo of Newfoundland started the rescue because she saw how many pets were being abandoned or given up to kill shelters after the COVID-19 pandemic subsided. Most of the rescues are from kill shelters in Arkansas and Alabama and are mainly pit bulls and black-furred dogs. They even rescued four, what Capaldo calls, “box puppies” — litters of puppies abandoned in cardboard boxes. JKRC fosters cats as well, but not in the same numbers as dogs.

Since its inception five years ago, JKRC has rescued 550 dogs; 200 of which were rescued in 2025.

They have 30 dedicated volunteers and 20 foster homes. The animals primarily find homes through adoption events at the Tractor Supply in West Milford and Rockaway and Hops for Hounds. Their adoption qualifications are stringent.

JKRC partners with the Humane Society in Newark and the ACCT shelter in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They also partner with local shelters. Just that week, Capaldo received two pit bulls from a Passaic County shelter.

JKRC is planning a pancake breakfast fundraiser at Appleby’s around Easter. The Easter Bunny will be the special guest. Details are not yet available.

They are always looking for volunteers, foster homes, or donations of money and supplies.