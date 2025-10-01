Applefest is Sunday in Warwick

The 35th Warwick Applefest will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5 in Warwick, N.Y.

More than 30,000 people are expected to attend the event, which is held rain or shine.

The festival is produced by the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce. Proceeds benefit the chamber and about 50 local nonprofit organizations.

The free event will feature more than 200 craft vendors, dozens of food vendors, music and entertainment on several stages, a children’s carnival, a farmers market and an apple pie baking contest.

For a map and information, go online to warwickapplefest.com/about-applefest/applefest-guide/

The West Milford Police Department will assign an officer to the intersection of Warwick Turnpike and Lake Shore Drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to assist with the flow of traffic.

The officer will be there on weekends through Oct. 26.