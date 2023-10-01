x
Applefest is today

WARWICK, N.Y. The free event, which has drawn an estimated 30,000 visitors, is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the village’s streets and parks.

| 01 Oct 2023 | 01:43
The 33rd annual Applefest will be held Sunday, Oct. 1 in Warwick, N.Y.

The free event, which has drawn an estimated 30,000 visitors, is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the village’s streets and parks.

It will include more than 150 craft vendors, more than 75 food vendors, live music on four stages, and apple pie baking and eating contests. There also will be a children’s carnival in Stanley-Deming Park and a farmers market.

The carnival will be open from 3:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30 as well as Sunday.

Satellite parking lots are at Warwick Valley Middle School, 225 West St., and Veterans Memorial Park, 60 Forester Ave. The cost is $10 and free shuttle buses will run continuously.

Applefest began in 1989 as a simple harvest celebration and has grown into Orange County’s largest festival.

It is produced by the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce. Proceeds benefit about 50 local nonprofit organizations.

For information, go online to https://www.warwickapplefest.com/

Moves to ease traffic
The West Milford Police Department is taking measures to alleviate traffic related to apple season, especially on Greenwood Lake Turnpike and Warwick Turnpike.
Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time and to use navigation apps to find alternate routes to avoid traffic traveling to apple-picking and pumpkin-picking locations and events.
For the next five weekends, the traffic light at the intersection of Warwick Turnpike and Lakeshore Drive South will be steady green and steady red for traffic on Lakeshore Drive South and the Utopia Deli parking lot.
A police officer will be assigned to the intersection from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays to assist with the flow of traffic at the intersection.