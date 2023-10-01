Applefest is today

The 33rd annual Applefest will be held Sunday, Oct. 1 in Warwick, N.Y.

The free event, which has drawn an estimated 30,000 visitors, is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the village’s streets and parks.

It will include more than 150 craft vendors, more than 75 food vendors, live music on four stages, and apple pie baking and eating contests. There also will be a children’s carnival in Stanley-Deming Park and a farmers market.

The carnival will be open from 3:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30 as well as Sunday.

Satellite parking lots are at Warwick Valley Middle School, 225 West St., and Veterans Memorial Park, 60 Forester Ave. The cost is $10 and free shuttle buses will run continuously.

Applefest began in 1989 as a simple harvest celebration and has grown into Orange County’s largest festival.

It is produced by the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce. Proceeds benefit about 50 local nonprofit organizations.

For information, go online to https://www.warwickapplefest.com/