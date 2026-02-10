Apshawa Preserve upgrades trails, adds new routes in West Milford

Passaic County, in partnership with the New Jersey Conservation Foundation, has completed improvements to the trail network at Apshawa Preserve in West Milford, adding new routes and upgrading existing paths.

County park rangers worked with foundation land stewards to relocate flood-prone sections of trail, improve existing routes and add pathways designed to serve hikers of varying abilities while protecting the nearly 600-acre preserve.

One of the most significant changes is the relocation of the Red Trail, which had been affected by muddy conditions near active beaver dams and lodges by Butler Reservoir.

“Beavers are a vital part of Apshawa’s ecosystem, but their impressive engineering can make for challenging hiking conditions,” said Director Sandi Lazzara. “By thoughtfully relocating portions of the Red Trail, our Park Rangers preserved the natural habitat while creating a safer, more enjoyable experience for visitors.”

A new Black Trail near the preserve entrance provides an optional bypass around a steep, rocky section, offering a smoother alternative for hikers.

Officials also unveiled a new Yellow Trail to replace a route closed more than a decade ago because of flooding and deterioration. The new trail avoids flood-prone areas and includes viewpoints overlooking the reservoir.

“These improvements reflect our commitment to conservation in harmony with public access,” said Alison Mitchell, executive director of the New Jersey Conservation Foundation. “Apshawa is a special place, and these upgrades ensure that more people can safely experience its beauty while we continue to protect the land for the future.”

Apshawa Preserve, owned and managed by Passaic County and the foundation, contains a variety of habitats and views in the Highlands of northern New Jersey. Visitors are encouraged to explore the updated trail network, especially during winter when views of the 40-acre reservoir are more visible.