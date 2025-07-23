Awosting celebrates centennial

Members of the Awosting community were decked out in Roaring Twenties attire for the association’s 100th anniversary gala at its clubhouse overlooking Greenwood Lake on the evening of Saturday, July 19.

The well-attended cocktail reception and dinner celebrated the centennial of the association, which was incorporated Sept, 8, 1925.

The gala brought together generations of Awosting neighbors who shared memories, food and beverages along with music and myriad photos and anecdotes from the community’s rich history.

“Our 100th year anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate our growth and progression,” said Sean Rice, president of the Awosting Association. “We have an amazing community and our clubhouse, which was built eight years ago, is a fantastic gathering place for our gala.

“Awosting is a community where everybody knows everybody. We’ve watched the kids grow up here and now the young ones are coming back as adults raising babies of their own. We have something special here that people take care of and want to be part of.”

Rice and his wife, Kathy, arrived in Awosting 24 years ago and live in one of the community’s original homes built in 1927. They have been in West Milford for 33 years.

“Like so many others, we fell in love with the neighborhood and are happy and proud to be a part of Awosting,” he said.

“For the next 100 years, my hope is for Awosting to continue to progress and embrace the neighborly attitude and to keep things interesting with nights like tonight. And don’t forget about the past and people. We got to 100 years somehow and it’s important to keep it going.”

Awosting has 197 homes along the southeastern shore of Greenwood Lake.