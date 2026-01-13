Bartlett elected NJTPA secretary

Passaic County Commissioner John W. Bartlett was elected to a two-year term as secretary of the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority at the Jan. 12 Board of Trustees meeting.

“I am honored that my fellow Board members have entrusted me to serve on the Executive Committee,” Bartlett said. “This is a critical time for transportation in North Jersey, with major projects like the Hudson River Tunnel advancing, and Congress working to reauthorize federal funding for transportation infrastructure before the current legislation expires in September.”

The NJTPA oversees regional transportation planning and works with local and state partners to fund more than $3 billion in transportation investments annually across 13 counties in northern and central New Jersey.

Bartlett has served on the NJTPA Board since 2012 and previously was chair from 2022-23. He has also led several committees and will serve as vice chair of the Project Prioritization Committee for the 2026-27 term.

In June 2025, Bartlett was elected to the board of the National Association of Regional Councils, representing Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. During his tenure with NJTPA, more than $600 million in federal infrastructure funding has supported projects in Passaic County, including roadway improvements, trail development and local safety initiatives.