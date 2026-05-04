Birding expert shares tips on attracting backyard birds

Andrew Moreno of The Backyard Birding Store in Pompton Plains led a presentation April 28 at the West Milford Library, offering tips on how to attract and care for birds in backyard settings.

Speaking to a group of bird enthusiasts, Moreno said there are an estimated 55 million backyard bird feeders in the United States. His talk covered seed types, feeder selection and placement, proper food storage, and strategies for managing common pests.

Moreno addressed frequent challenges faced by bird feeders. To deter squirrels, he recommended using seed coated in hot pepper, which birds cannot taste but squirrels find unpleasant. He also advised placing feeders at least 5 feet off the ground, 7 feet away from structures and 9 feet from overhanging branches to prevent access.

He cautioned against greasing feeder poles, noting that birds may perch on them and risk getting grease on their feathers.

Spoilage was another key topic. Moreno advised storing seed in airtight containers in cool, dry locations and avoiding mixing old and new seed. Nectar should be replaced every three to five days, and bird baths should be cleaned regularly with fresh water added frequently, especially in warmer weather.

Moreno also encouraged attendees to avoid low-quality birdseed and bread, which offer little nutritional value and may harm birds. He cited research linking poor diets to conditions such as “angel wing,” a deformity affecting feather growth.

To create a more bird-friendly environment, Moreno recommended planting native species, limiting yard cleanup in the fall, preserving healthy trees and avoiding chemical use.

While he offered solutions for many common issues, Moreno noted that preventing bears from damaging feeders remains difficult, suggesting only that feeders be brought indoors at night.