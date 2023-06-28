Business administrator named acting superintendent

The West Milford Township Board of Education appointed Barbara Francisco, the district’s business administrator, as acting superintendent for July at a special meeting Monday, June 26.

Superintendent Alex Anemone resigned his post as of July 1 to take a job in Ridgefield. The school board is searching for his replacement.

Also Monday, the board approved coaches for the high school’s fall sports teams. It had tabled a vote on the coaches at the previous meeting June 20.

“This board would never hold our sports teams back from practicing in the summer,” board president Kate Romeo said.