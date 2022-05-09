Business owner, town councilman team up to help those in need

West Milford Town Councilman Kevin Goodsir and Lou Muto, of DeMarco’s Pizzeria, at 1926 Union Valley Road, are working to bring freshly cooked meals to those in need. Together they have established the Chuck Enering Soup Kitchen, which will act as a sort of traveling soup kitchen around town.

On Saturday, May 7, folks in need were treated to a hearty meal of pasta with homemade meat sauce at the West Milford Presbyterian Church (1452, Union Valley Road). This was the first of what they hope will be many more to come.

Demarco’s Pizza and the West Milford Elks provided the food.

While future locations of the traveling soup kitchen are still being worked out, the goal is to provide both take-out and eat-in options.

The namesake of the soup kitchen, Chuck Enering, was a well-known community volunteer who died of stomach cancer in 2020. As reported at the time, he helped establish the West Milford Presbyterian Church food pantry; feeding the hungry was one of his passions.

At the time of his passing, West Milford Mayor Michele Dale said of Enering, “Chuck was a well-known, passionate community volunteer who provided a lifetime of service and always gave his heart and soul to our community [...] He was outgoing, friendly, and always a pleasure to be with. The loss Chuck will be felt across our township and by all who worked with him over his 30 years in West Milford.”

Updates on the Chuck Enering Soup Kitchen’s next location will be available once they are established.