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Butler student earns Best in Show honors at Young Artist Expo

Ringwood. Ninety-three students in grades four through 12 participated in the Ringwood Manor Association of the Arts Young Artist Expo, with Butler senior Nilgun Sarikaya receiving the Best in Show award.

Ringwood Manor /
| 01 Jun 2026 | 08:46
    Owen Kendig, 13, of Bloomingdale won third place.
    Owen Kendig, 13, of Bloomingdale won third place. ( Photo; Denise von Wilke)

The Ringwood Manor Association of the Arts recognized young artists from across the region during its Young Artist Expo, which featured submissions from 93 students in grades four through 12.

Certificates and prizes were presented at a reception held May 3 at the carriage house at Ringwood Manor.

The Best in Show award was presented to Nilgun Sarikaya, a 12th-grade student from Butler, for the artwork “Gravity of Thought.”

The annual exhibition highlights the artistic achievements of local students and provides an opportunity for young artists to showcase their work before the public.

Funding for the expo was provided through the Passaic County Cultural Heritage Council, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.