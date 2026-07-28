Cadets gain law enforcement insights at West Milford Junior Police Academy

The largest-ever cohort of 30 teen cadets attending the West Milford Junior Police Academy gain first-hand insights and understanding of law enforcement during the weeklong program held on the grounds of the township high school from July 27–31, 2026.

In its third year, the academy’s program includes tutorials and rigorous physical drilling.

Monday morning began with an indoor orientation session by academy instructors, all members of the West Milford Police Department (WMPD), who set the tone, rules and expectations for the week.

Then there’s an orderly march to the athletic field for a dramatic helicopter fly-in and overview by the New Jersey State Police Aviation unit, led by pilot State Police Sgt. Evan Curtiss.

Among other participating law enforcement agencies are the Passaic County Sheriff bomb squad, K-9, Crime Scene Investigation and Motorcycle units. The Mahwah K-9 team and West Milford Special Operations Unit made presentations.

The program features off-campus visits to the Morris County Jail’s gang unit and a tour of the WMPD headquarters and township court.

Cadet uniforms are replica blue police academy gear with cadet last names on the back of shirts. The daily 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. has a lunch break and rest sessions. The graduation ceremony with cadets, parents and families and town officials is on Friday, July 31.

WMPD Officer Sue Novakowski, who manages the program and is a school resource officer, said, “The Junior Police Academy promotes self-confidence, integrity, pride and teamwork. It builds a sense of community, character and leadership skills and lasting friendships.

“Our cadets get insights into the many different aspects of law enforcement and the role and responsibilities of a law enforcement officer,” Novakowski said. “We are always seeking to improve, try new things and grow as a program.”

Cadet leadership

Several academy returnees and many newcomers form the cadet cadre. Second-year teen cadet, Gunnar Anderson, who was selected by instructors to serve as the flag guidon bearer, said that last year’s learnings serve him and other cadets.

“Last year I was scared but after the first day, which can be harsh, you get stronger and while there’s a lot of hard work things come along easier,” Anderson said. “Now I know what’s going to happen, so I can be better at listening, leading, understanding and doing the drills.

“Holding the academy flag and helping other cadets is big responsibility and challenge. I want to do well for them, myself and the instructors, who are very good and, yes, they yell and give orders–they want us to succeed.”

Academy instructors

Along with Novakowski, this year’s academy instructors are WMPD Detectives Nick Snook and Derek Finley and Patrol Officers Amy Antonucci, Brenden Gerity and Kevin Canova.

Helping to run drills and oversee cadet activities are several local junior instructors, teens who completed the program in past years—returnees Alexandrea Warren and Zoe Manger, and first timers Jordan Frank, Jedrick Garzon, Anthony Pazio, and Nate Sarkisian.

“One of the many things I enjoy about the academy is the connection made with these kids beyond the week,” Novakowski said. “It’s fulfilling to see them grow as individuals, learn about themselves and others, and use learnings to navigate different chapters of their lives.

“I’m very proud and happy with the ongoing success of the academy. It’s been a huge team effort,” she said. “Our WMPD instructors, including junior instructors, are amazing and very dedicated to the cadets.

“We are also extremely grateful to the other law enforcement agencies from county, neighboring towns and the state who actively participate in the program.”