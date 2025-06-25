Cannabis rule changes proposed

The Township Council voted 3-2 to introduce a proposed ordinance changing rules on local cannabis businesses.

Those changes include limiting the number of cannabis retailers to five, rather than 10 as is currently permitted. If any of the current retailers close, its license could not be transferred to another business as long as five other retailers remain open.

The changes also would allow cannabis retailers to be open from 7 a.m. to midnight.

Councilwoman Marilyn Lichtenberg and Councilman Michael Chazukow voted no on the introduction.

Before the vote, Chazukow pointed out the state Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-25, has introduced a bill, S4154, making it illegal to sell cannabis without a license and to buy cannabis from an unlicensed business.

Noting that he opposes the recriminalization of cannabis, he quoted state Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, who said in a message, “While I recognize the importance of preserving the integrity of New Jersey’s legal marketplace, I also believe we must remain consistent with the values that shaped legalization in the first place, which include personal freedoms, fairness and reform.”

Also introduced were proposed ordinances:

• Permitting the West Milford Farmers Market to operate year-round.

• Creating two types of temporary food establishment licenses: one for businesses providing food for one event a year and one for businesses providing food for two to 10 events a year.

• Setting fees for temporary food establishment licenses at $100 for businesses providing food for one event a year and $200 for businesses providing food for two to 10 events a year.

• Amending rules on filming in West Milford.

• Prohibiting trucks weighing more than 10 tons on all of Alpine Ridge Road.

Public hearings and final votes will be July 16.

The council approved two ordinances:

• Appropriating $197,686 from a reserve account for capital projects, including $72,000 for fire equipment, $30,000 for extricating equipment, $26,000 for a drone for the Office of Emergency Management, $20,365 for a pergola at Bubbling Springs and $13,665 for a floating obstacle course at Bubbling Springs.

• Adopting floodplain management regulations.

Also approved were resolutions:

• Transferring a liquor license from Lucs Garage to Maxx’s Bar & Grill, 1934 Greenwood Lake Turnpike, Hewitt.

• Awarding a contract to the lowest bidder, Riverview Paving of Hackettstown, for the Westbrook Road Section 4 project. The contract is not to exceed $574,984.

• Accepting a $81,000 state grant to replace fencing at Dygos Field.

• Authorizing the purchase of a universal outdoor batting cage system for Mount Laurel Park.

Councilwoman Ada Erik was absent from the meeting.