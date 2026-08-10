CASA seeks volunteers for fall training program

CASA is seeking community members interested in becoming advocates for children involved in the court system, with training scheduled to begin this fall.

Prospective volunteers must attend an information session in August to be eligible for the upcoming training program.

Information sessions will be held Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the CASA office, 415 Hamburg Turnpike, Suite D2, Wayne.

Registration is required. Participants who successfully register for an information session will receive a confirmation email with directions and parking information.