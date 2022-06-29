Celebrating West Milford High School’s graduating class

Although rain moved the West Milford Township High School’s Graduating Class of 2022’s commencement ceremony indoors on Tuesday, June 21, it couldn’t dampen the spirits of the graduates and their families.

This is the first graduating class since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020 that was scheduled to return to the district’s traditional graduation ceremony plans — to be held outdoors at the school’s turf athletic field. Traditional plans for inclement weather move the ceremony indoors to the high school’s gymnasium.

Tickets for families were provided for the outdoor ceremony as well as for live simulcasting to the school’s auditorium for additional seating; however, tickets were more limited for an indoor ceremony due to space constraints, as well as safety and fire code regulations that cap the maximum number of people allowed to gather in an indoor area.

Fortunately, live-streaming/ multicasting of the event has been made available for home viewers over the past several years by the WMHS TV Science Department.

Family members filled the seats available to them at the school — both in the gymnasium and the auditorium — while hundreds more watched the live broadcast from the comfort of their homes via a link provided by the school district and the WMHS TV Science Dept staff.

As graduates proceeded in line to the front stage area to receive their diplomas and to take a souvenir photo, they were accompanied by the sounds of thunderous applause, cheers, (and even the sounds of a few air horns blown) from their proud and excited family members.

Following the traditional tossing of their graduation caps high into the air at the completion of the Ceremony, the graduates hugged their friends and family members, and took photos together to immortalize this special day in their lives.

As they look forward to their new beginnings and next steps into adulthood, their futures shine brightly. They are full of hope, promise, and great potential as they seek to fulfill their dreams.

Congratulations, and best wishes for the future to the WMHS Class of 2022!

To see the full list of graduates, as well as photos of the event, visit the following link.