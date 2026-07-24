Children embark on virtual dinosaur safari at West Milford Library

More than 50 children and their families enjoyed a virtual dinosaur safari led by Professor Livingstone, (David Engel), at the West Milford Library on July 21.

Professor Livingstone took the audience on a zany search for dinosaurs that combined physical comedy, magic tricks and lessons in geology and paleontology. The program also included an appearance by a velociraptor.

During the safari, Engel offered the children a message: “Put down your phones and have fun exploring.”

Engel spent 13 years performing stress-reducing humor as a clown doctor in pediatric hospitals through the Big Apple Circus Clown Care program. He continues to visit pediatric hospitals when he is not performing his family shows.

His other programs feature a variety of characters, including a pirate.