Choir receives gold rating

The West Milford High School Choir earned a gold rating, second in its category and an invitation to sing at Carnegie Hall at the 2025 WorldStrides New York City Heritage Festival in April.

Choir members spent two nights and three days in New York, where they sang at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church and Riverside Church.

They attended performances of the Metropolitan Opera and New York City Ballet and saw “The Great Gatsby” on Broadway.

They also toured the Metropolitan Museum and the Cathedral of St. John the Divine and sailed around Manhattan on a dinner cruise.