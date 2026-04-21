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Church hosts tea party
West Milford. Women in elaborate hats and spring garb gathered at the West Milford Presbyterian Church’s annual Tea on April 18 for a traditional British tea and tricky tray. The tea is a fund raiser for the church’s various local service initiatives.
denise von wilke
West Milford Presbyterian Church
/
| 21 Apr 2026 | 08:07
Women in elaborate hats and spring garb gathered at the West Milford Presbyterian Church’s annual Tea on April 18 for a traditional British tea and tricky tray. The tea is a fund raiser for the church’s various local service initiatives.
(
Photo: Denise von Wilke
)
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