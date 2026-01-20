x
Reptile program draws crowd to West Milford library

West Milford. More than 60 people, most of them children, gathered at the West Milford Public Library on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for a hands-on reptile program presented by Snakes-N-Scales educator Erin Mellini.

| 20 Jan 2026 | 03:36
More than 60 people gathered at the West Milford Public Library on Monday to learn about reptiles during an educational program presented by Erin Mellini of Snakes-N-Scales.

Mellini engaged the mostly school-aged audience with live demonstrations featuring a bearded dragon, skink, tortoise, king snake and boa. Children were especially excited to touch the boa and feel its soft skin.

Snakes-N-Scales is an educational and rescue service operated by Mellini, who has a background in biology and animal behavior.