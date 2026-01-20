Reptile program draws crowd to West Milford library

More than 60 people gathered at the West Milford Public Library on Monday to learn about reptiles during an educational program presented by Erin Mellini of Snakes-N-Scales.

Mellini engaged the mostly school-aged audience with live demonstrations featuring a bearded dragon, skink, tortoise, king snake and boa. Children were especially excited to touch the boa and feel its soft skin.

Snakes-N-Scales is an educational and rescue service operated by Mellini, who has a background in biology and animal behavior.