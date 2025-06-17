Civil War Weekend is this weekend

A Civil War Weekend is planned from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 21-22 at Long Pond Ironworks State Park, 1334 Greenwood Lake Turnpike, Hewitt.

There will be military demonstrations, tours and exhibits throughout the day and skirmishes in the afternoon both Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children younger than 18. A family of four will be admitted for $15.

Members of the Friends of the Long Pond Ironworks are admitted for free.

A Candle Lantern Tour at 8 p.m. Saturday features the West Milford Players and the 6th New Hampshire Contra-Band.

Tickets for the Candle Lantern Tour cost $10 for adults and $5 for children younger than 18. No children younger than 10 permitted on the tour.

For information or to reserve tour tickets, call 973-657-1688 or go online to longpondironworks.org