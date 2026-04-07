Civil War Weekend returns to Long Pond Ironworks State Park

The annual Civil War Weekend will take place April 18-19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Long Pond Ironworks State Park in Hewitt, with a candle lantern tour scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday.

The event will be hosted by the Sixth Regiment New Hampshire Volunteer Infantry, a Civil War re-enactment group based in northern New Jersey, and will recreate military life during the Civil War through musket drills, troop maneuvers and firing demonstrations.

Organizers said visitors will be able to watch “School of the Soldier” exercises, explore an encampment with historical displays and participate in hands-on activities, including toy musket instruction for children and information for those interested in reenacting.

Saturday evening’s candle lantern tour will feature performances by the West Milford Players and the 6th NH Contra-Band.

The park is at 1334 Greenwood Lake Turnpike. Advance reservations for the lantern tour are recommended through longpondironworks.org or by calling 973-657-1688.