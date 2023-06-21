Class of 2023 graduates

During the annual commencement ceremony, 239 members of the West Milford Township High School Class of 2023 accepted their diplomas Monday, June 19 at McCormack Field.
They were led to their seats by the Highlander Marching Band as family and friends packed the grandstand.
Principal Mathew Strianse said how proud he was of all the graduates, including his son Mathew.
Superintendent Alex Anemone praised the class members for their determination and grit.
Salutatorian Olivia Gallione expressed gratitude for her time at the high school and her fellow students. She also thanked co-valedictorians Brandon Scrimenti and Wyatt Space for sharing the academic recognition.
Brandon recalled memories from the past four years, and Wyatt urged his classmates, “Put down the smartphone screens and be present in life!”