Class of 2023 graduates

West Milford /
| 21 Jun 2023 | 09:28
    WM1 West Milford Township High School Principal Mathew Strianse presents a diploma to a graduate Monday, June 19 at McCormack Field. (Photo by Fred Ashplant)
    WM2 The audience applauds the West Milford Township High School Class of 2023 at the graduation ceremony Monday, June 19 at McCormack Field. (Photos by Fred Ashplant)
    WM3 Principal Mathew Strianse presents diplomas to salutatorian Olivia Gallione and co-valedictorians Brandon Scrimenti and Wyatt Space, right.
    WM4 Lone piper Julia Dan performs a bagpipe tribute to her class.
    WM5 The high school choir sings the National Anthem.
    WM6 Superintendent Alex Anemone praises the graduates for their determination and grit.
    WM7 Family and friends of the graduates fill the grandstand.
    The graduates recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
    Co-valedictorian Brandon Scrimenti speaks at graduation.
    Co-valedictorian Wyatt Space urged his classmaters to be present in life.
    Salutatorian Olivia Gallione addresses the class.
    Principal Mathew Strianse speaks during the commencement ceremony.
    Kate Romeo, president of the Board of Education, addresses the Class of 2023.
    Kate Romeo, president of the Board of Education, waits beside the stacks of diplomas.
    The Highlander Marching Band led the graduates to their seats.
During the annual commencement ceremony, 239 members of the West Milford Township High School Class of 2023 accepted their diplomas Monday, June 19 at McCormack Field.

They were led to their seats by the Highlander Marching Band as family and friends packed the grandstand.

Principal Mathew Strianse said how proud he was of all the graduates, including his son Mathew.

Superintendent Alex Anemone praised the class members for their determination and grit.

Salutatorian Olivia Gallione expressed gratitude for her time at the high school and her fellow students. She also thanked co-valedictorians Brandon Scrimenti and Wyatt Space for sharing the academic recognition.

Brandon recalled memories from the past four years, and Wyatt urged his classmates, “Put down the smartphone screens and be present in life!”