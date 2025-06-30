Community Day features street fair

The inaugural West Milford Community Day brought residents together for an afternoon of music, games, browsing and shopping, food and a beer garden Saturday afternoon, June 28 before a fireworks display at dusk.

Forty-two local sponsors and vendors set out goods along Nozenzo Pond Road.

The event, organized by the township’s Community Services and Recreation Department, was free to the public.

“Community Day is intended to expand on our successful Fourth of July fireworks event for the public,” said recreation director Dan Kochakji. “The street fair featured food trucks and exhibitors, a kids area, lawn games and more. We had a fun-filled day that wrapped up with the fireworks show.

“We would like to thank our sponsors, vendors and attendees for their participation and support as well as others from our West Milford team who helped make the event happen.”

Among the exhibitors was the Precision Dance Academy, the longest-running dance studio in West Milford at 31 years.

“We’re having a terrific day and meeting familiar faces and new people,” said co-owner Jessica Phalon. “We’ve been supporting the fireworks for several years, and we’re excited that the program is expanding with Community Day.

“We did a dance performance during the event. We’re loving it here and look forward to participating again in the future.”

Mayor Michele Dale was pleased that the township was able to bring a new community event to residents.

“We’re super-excited for Community Day,” she said. “We hope everyone had a good time. We look forward to growing the event in the years ahead.”