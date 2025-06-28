Community Day, fireworks today

West Milford’s Community Day and July 4 fireworks are planned Saturday, June 28.

A street fair with vendors, a live band, beer garden, kids’ fun zone, lawn games and communty stage will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Nosenzo Pond Road.

The fireworks will be on the field behind the high school, 67 Highlander Drive.

Gates there will open at 6:30 and close at 8:45 p.m. The fireworks will begin after sunset.

There will be food vendors, music and family entertainment.

Admission is free to both events.

Shuttle buses will be provided from parking lots at Echo Lake Church, 1355 Macopin Road, and Bubbling Springs Park, 1488 Macopin Road.

For information, call 973-728-2860.