Concert Monday to celebrate Jefferson’s 220th anniversary

The Hanover Wind Symphony and the Jefferson Township Community Concert Band will perform in a joint concert at 7 p.m. Monday, May 6 in the Jefferson Township High School auditorium, 1010 Weldon Road, Oak Ridge.

The bands will perform a special musical piece to celebrate Jefferson Township’s 220th anniversary.

Admission at the door is $10 for adults and $7 for senior citizens and students. Children age 5 and younger are admitted for free.

The Hanover Wind Symphony, under the direction of Matthew Paterno, is composed of woodwinds, brass and percussion instruments.

The Jefferson Township Community Band - one of three performing arts groups under the umbrella of the Jefferson Arts Committee - is celebrating its 33rd anniversary this year. Peter Tummillo Jr. has been its director since the beginning. He retired from directing the Jefferson Township High School instrumental and marching bands in 2005.