Conlon due in court June 27

Councilman Matthew Conlon is due back in court June 27 on a charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

On Monday, May 5, his case went before Superior Court Judge Barbara Buono Stanton in Passaic County for a conference, said Jennifer Fetterman, chief assistant prosecutor in the Special Victims Unit..

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 18 months in state prison, she said.

On Feb. 4, 2024, police received a report that Conlon touched the intimate part of an adult victim in an unwelcome and inappropriate manner in a home in West Milford.

He was elected to the Township Council in 2022. He did not file to run for re-election this year.