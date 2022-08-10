Cornhole for a cause

The Friends of Wallisch Homestead will once again be hosting a corn hole tournament on Saturday, August 27. Last year’s cash prize tournament brought out 22 teams. In a double elimination contest the 2021 tournament witnessed Zoltan Badau and Bernie Crabtree beat out rivals Irwin Wong and John Storm for the win.

Interested contenders can register now by visiting the FOWH website at wallischhomestead.org. The entry fee is $40 per team member (teams of two required).

The “corn” theme continues at the Homestead on Wednesday, August 31. Join Lauren Bladek, a registered dietitian nutritionist from the West Milford ShopRite, at the Wallisch Homestead for a free community discussion on making nutritious meals from your garden. Beginning at 7 p.m. with the community gardens as the backdrop, the hour-long discussion will loop back for those arriving later. Uncover the secrets to healthy living from eating your garden-fresh veggies and herbs. Some possible samples, as well as helpful tips on using those garden veggies and herbs as summer comes to a close will certainly get your mouth watering.

The Wallisch Homestead is located at 65 Lincoln Ave. Friends of Wallisch Homestead is a 501(c)(3).