County approves tourism map, restoration at Lambert Castle

The Passaic County Board of Commissioners on Dec. 9 approved two initiatives from the Department of Cultural and Historic Affairs aimed at enhancing visitor experiences throughout the county.

The Board authorized a contract with Discovery Map International Inc. to create an illustrated tourism map featuring local landmarks, shops, restaurants and points of interest. The guide is intended to make it easier for residents and visitors to explore the county’s cultural and commercial offerings.

Commissioners also approved a contract with Clarke Caton Hintz to support ongoing restoration work at Lambert Castle in Paterson. The site has been under restoration since 2021 and is expected to reopen in January. Following additional research, staff identified original interior elements not included in the current restoration plan. Those features will be reintroduced over time, giving visitors the opportunity to experience new details as the project progresses.

“These approvals reflect our commitment to celebrating and preserving the unique culture and history of Passaic County,” Commissioner John Bartlett said. “The tourism map will guide people to our incredible landmarks and local businesses, and the continued investment in Lambert Castle ensures that future generations can enjoy its history.”

The county plans to continue expanding cultural programming and historic offerings. Visitors can already explore sites such as Dey Mansion Washington’s Headquarters and take part in seasonal events including Colonial Christmas.