County to host sensory-friendly family day at American Dream

Passaic County Surrogate Zoila Cassanova is partnering with the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, the Passaic and Bergen county sheriff’s offices, the New Jersey State Police and American Dream to host a sensory-friendly family day on Saturday, Aug. 1.

The event is designed for children with developmental disabilities and their families, providing a low-stimulation environment where participants can enjoy activities and attractions while connecting with community resources and support services.

”Every child in our community deserves to experience the joy that a place like American Dream offers, on their own terms,” Cassanova said. “This day removes the barriers that too often keep families home.”

The event will feature a resource fair highlighting county programs, advocacy organizations and public safety initiatives for families of children with special needs.

Passaic County Sheriff Thomas Adamo said the event also gives families an opportunity to learn about the Sheriff’s Office AngelSense program, which helps locate children who may wander.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said families also can learn about the Blue Envelope program, which helps first responders recognize and assist individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities during emergencies.

Commissioner Director Sandi Lazzara said the event is intended to create an inclusive experience for families.

”Every child deserves a day that is built just for them,” Lazzara said.

Participants from Passaic and Bergen counties were selected through a lottery system.