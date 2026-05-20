Crews battle large junkyard fire on Weaver Road in West Milford

Authorities are investigating a large junkyard fire on Weaver Road that involved numerous vehicles, hazardous materials and multiple explosions late May 19.

Companies 1, 4 and 2 were dispatched to 105 Weaver Road at 10:48 p.m. on a report of an active fire.

While units were in transit, police requested firefighters expedite their response after reporting a large junkyard fire rapidly spreading into nearby wooded areas.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a large fire involving numerous vehicles, vehicle parts, hazardous materials, fuel tanks and a structure. Firefighters also encountered multiple explosions originating from burning vehicles.

Orange and Rockland Utilities was requested to respond on an emergency basis because of involved power lines.

Mutual aid was requested from Butler, Ringwood, Wanaque, Bloomingdale and Jefferson Township Regional Community Information.