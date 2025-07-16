x
Crowd enjoys food, music, fun

WEST MILFORD. The second annual West Milford Food Truck & Music Festival raises money to help the township’s public schools.

West Milford /
| 16 Jul 2025 | 02:26
    MF1 Children play on an obstacle course with slides and a bouncy castle. (Photos by Fred Ashplant)
    MF2 The Gratale family of West Milford at the pony ride. At right, a woman tries a hula hoop.
    MF3 Isshin-ryū karate instructors Rob Banks, left, and Christopher Miller demonstrate the waterfall joint lock.
    MF4 Sliderz N’ Bowlz was popular with the crowd.
    MF5 Attendees listen to one of the three bands that performed.
    MF6 Highlander Education Foundation board members, from left, are Courtney Stephenson, president and co-founder; Lisa Johnson, vice president; and Marisa Gough, treasurer. Not pictured is Christina Duffy, secretary.
    Eight food trucks line up along the edge of the field.
    The West Milford Chamber of Commerce offers information.
    A steady stream of attendees pay $5 each to enter the event.
    Food trucks from Coldstone Creamery, Sliderz N’ Bowlz and Cigar Haven.
    Kielbasa-N-More sells Polish food at the event.
After an earlier postponement because of rain, people turned out in droves for the second annual West Milford Food Truck & Music Festival on Saturday, July 12 at the Wallisch Homestead.

The event was conceived and planned by the Highlander Education Foundation, which raises money to help the West Milford public schools, particularly at-risk programs and novel, innovative ideas.

The foundation was co-founded by Cortney Stephenson, president, and Marisa Gough, treasurer.

The event originally was scheduled May 31. Rather than the 18 food trucks set to come that date, there were eight, with fare ranging from Cuban and Latin to Polish and American.

There also were an ice cream vendor and a brownie truck; a biergarten selling vodka-lemonade, sangria and craft beer; and a Cigar Haven trailer set up like a luxury smoking den.

Among the vendors were a karate school, with instructors demonstrating the art of traditional Okinawan Isshin-ryū.

Children’s activities included pony rides, an inflatable obstacle course and slide, an inflatable bouncy castle and face painting.

The bands Almost Autumn, the Full 9 and Cover Six performed.