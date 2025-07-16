Crowd enjoys food, music, fun

After an earlier postponement because of rain, people turned out in droves for the second annual West Milford Food Truck & Music Festival on Saturday, July 12 at the Wallisch Homestead.

The event was conceived and planned by the Highlander Education Foundation, which raises money to help the West Milford public schools, particularly at-risk programs and novel, innovative ideas.

The foundation was co-founded by Cortney Stephenson, president, and Marisa Gough, treasurer.

The event originally was scheduled May 31. Rather than the 18 food trucks set to come that date, there were eight, with fare ranging from Cuban and Latin to Polish and American.

There also were an ice cream vendor and a brownie truck; a biergarten selling vodka-lemonade, sangria and craft beer; and a Cigar Haven trailer set up like a luxury smoking den.

Among the vendors were a karate school, with instructors demonstrating the art of traditional Okinawan Isshin-ryū.

Children’s activities included pony rides, an inflatable obstacle course and slide, an inflatable bouncy castle and face painting.

The bands Almost Autumn, the Full 9 and Cover Six performed.