Cyber-security course begins

A new cyber-security course has started at West Milford High School, the Board of Education was told at its meeting Jan. 28.

”We have a number of kids who are part of that program who have never taken a computer science course before,” said Assistant Superintendent Daniel Novak.

A computer science club is starting at Macopin Middle School, and at the meeting, the board approved creation of an Esports club also at Macopin.

”We are hoping to increase opportunities for students to get their hands on programmable devices,” Novak said.

Last year, the school district won a computer science grant “which led us to a big shift in the way we’re talking about computer science and computer programming.”

He pointed out the Esports is about more than gaming. When hosting an Esports competition, students learn all aspects of event planning, such as marketing, broadcasting and networking devices.

”We’re trying to give our students access to highly engaging content that can have a payoff for a high-wage, high-interest career down the road.”

The board approved resolutions:

• To apply for a $100,000 grant from the state Department of Community Affairs to replace fencing at Dygos Field.

• Accepting the retirements of Apshawa Elementary School kindergarten teacher Karen McCourt and high school media specialist Susan Nebiker. Nebiker has worked nearly 38 years in West Milford, and McCourt has worked 31 years in the district.

Security evaluation

Board vice president Tara Racano said New Jersey State Police went through all the school buildings and made recommendations on how to improve safety.

Some of the suggestions were easily fixed, she said. Others will take more time and money.

Racano also said the late 5:30 p.m. bus will not run for the rest of this year because of lack of funds. That may be re-evaluated for the 2025-26 school year.

In answer to a question, officials said the 5:30 p.m. bus has been added back for the past two fall sports seasons although funds for it were not included in the budget.

The board’s policy committee has discussed guidelines on cell-phone usage, especially at the high school, she said.

The district also is looking to hold online job fairs to increase interest in all positions and to give college students practice with interviews, she added.

Superintendent Brian Kitchin said district officials aim to determine exactly what’s wrong with septic system at Upper Greenwood Lake Elementary School to see if the entire system needs to be replaced.

There also is a more effective way to pump the system, which would reduce backups and odors, he said.

Board president Claire Lockwood said high school journalism students won second place in a national contest of the American Scholastic Press Association for the 2023-24 literary magazine “Black and Gold: The Highland Review.”

High school English teacher Nicole Petrosillo was chosen as the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ High School Teacher of the Year. She was selected from more than dozen nominees.