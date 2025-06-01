Day camp open house Saturday

Bubbling Springs Day Camp will hold an open house for any interested families from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 7 at Bubbling Springs Lake, 1468 Macopin Road.

The camp is open to all West Milford children entering grades K-8 in the fall.

For information, call 973-728-2860.

The township’s Department of Community Services and Recreation is seeking sponsorships for children to participate in the camp this summer.

The camp costs $242 a child per week; however, any donation would be a great help.

Donations may be mailed to Community Services and Recreation Department, 1480 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ 07480 or dropped off at the Recreation Center, 66 Cahill Cross Road in the outside drop box. Please make checks payable to WMCSR.

For information, call Flo McClellan at 973-728-4219.