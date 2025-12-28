Dean ‘Dino’ Marletta builds community through deli

Walking into Dino’s Deli on Cahill Cross Road in West Milford feels less like entering a traditional deli and more like stepping into a man cave.

A drum set, guitars, a real motorcycle and dragon-themed décor fill the space, creating an intimate, eclectic atmosphere. Behind the counter, a middle-aged man with striking blue eyes prepares food in the open kitchen. What is not immediately visible is the depth of experience behind the man, Dean “Dino” Joseph Marletta.

Marletta has spent his life in northern New Jersey, growing up first in Garfield and later in Fairfield after his parents divorced. He eventually settled in West Milford, where he lives today. His love of cooking began early, learned at the side of his Italian grandmother, whom he called Nana. While the menu at Dino’s Deli reflects that of a traditional deli, Italian influences appear throughout, including homemade mozzarella.

A three-week hospital stay during his youth helped shape Marletta’s outlook on life, centering on the belief that worrying about small things is rarely worthwhile. That philosophy was tested years later when his wife, Stephany, became ill. The couple met when Marletta was 19 and were together for 36 years before her death from cancer in 2017. During her more than four-year illness, Marletta remained by her side, a period that ultimately cost him his job and home. The most difficult moment, he has said, was telling his wife and their two sons, Mathew and Aiden, that her illness was terminal.

Marletta began working at age 15 as a mason before moving into the construction industry and later adding plumbing to his skill set. Along the way, he earned a bachelor’s degree in business and finance from William Paterson University.

In the 1990s, his career took an unexpected turn into entertainment. He worked as a stagehand for major rock bands including AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses, then moved on to sound work for Broadway productions featuring performers such as Leslie Uggams and Tommy Tune, as well as shows including “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Les Misérables.” He also handled sound for The Allman Brothers at Waterloo Village in Byram.

After joining the motion picture union, Marletta built sets for several successful films, including “Die Hard with a Vengeance,” “Private Parts” and “Ransom.” Among his projects was creating the hell set for “Deconstructing Harry,” a Woody Allen film starring Kirstie Alley and Billy Crystal. His time in film and television produced memorable experiences, including sharing lunch on the set of “Ransom” with Big Bird in costume alongside Mel Gibson, Rene Russo and Ron Howard.

Eventually, Marletta decided he could not remain in physically demanding work indefinitely and left show business. He later became a construction instructor at the Morris County School of Technology in Denville.

The idea for Dino’s Deli emerged while Marletta was riding around West Milford and realized the township needed a place where people could enjoy good food without feeling rushed. About a year ago, he designed, built and opened the deli himself. The business reflects the full scope of his background, combining construction skills, business training, a love of music and cooking, and a relaxed, welcoming personality.

Beyond food, Marletta hopes to build community through “Dino’s After Dark,” a series of special events that includes open mic nights, jam sessions, mozzarella-making lessons, Kids in the Kitchen programs, book club meetings, and themed evenings celebrating the 1950s and 1970s, with additional events planned.

Marletta’s goal is to create a lasting sense of community through his deli, with hopes of eventually franchising the business as part of the legacy he leaves behind.