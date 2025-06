Registered voters may cast ballots for the Tuesday, June 10 primary elections in person during early voting through Sunday, June 8 at the West Milford Public Library, 1470 Union Valley Road.

The hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday for the primary elections.

Both Democrats and Republicans will choose nominees for governor, who will compete in the Nov. 4 election.