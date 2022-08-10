Enjoy the Passaic County Fair this weekend!

The Passaic County Board of County Commissioners, and Friends of Passaic County Parks, Inc. will be hosting the annual Passaic County Fair this weekend through Sunday, August 14 at Garret Mountain Reservation (8 Mountain Ave., Woodland Park).

The fair will feature unique activities for all to enjoy, from games and rides to art activities and environmental excursions. In addition, there will be pony rides, bounce houses for the kids, and more. The celebration will also feature fireworks displays sponsored by SHI and United Federated Systems, on Friday, August 12, and Saturday, August 13 at 9:30 p.m.

The County Fair stage will feature an array of local musicians. Some of the bands on this year’s slate are Garret Mountain Boys, Big Beat Band, Grand Theft Audio, and Naughty Humphrey. Live music will be complimented with a beer garden and some of the best food from around the county.

“The Commissioner Board is proud to bring back and support the annual Passaic County Fair. The county fair is an annual summer highlight that our residents, visitors, and vendors look forward to every year, and we’re excited for everyone to enjoy the various carnival rides, games, food trucks, local small businesses, live music and performances, fireworks and plethora of other activities that the fair offers,” stated Passaic County Commissioner Director Bruce James. “It’s an amazing four-day event and proceeds from it go right back into supporting the quality of life of our residents through the Passaic County Parks System.”

The county also gave thanks to all the sponsors and event sponsors, including Lakeland Bank, Pacetalk, Schumacher Chevrolet, and Braen Stone Industries, Inc.

Entrance to the fair is free, parking at the Passaic County Fair is $5 per car. All proceeds from the fair benefit the Friends of Passaic County Parks, Inc. for future programming, park improvements, and preservation projects throughout the Passaic County Park System.

For more information, please visit seepassaiccounty.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram @SeePassaicCounty.