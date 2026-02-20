x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Eyes of the Wild brings exotic animals to library

West Milford. Devon Santoro of Eyes of the Wild visited the West Milford Library on Feb. 17 to explain why non-domestic animals are not suitable pets, showcasing several rescued species during the program.

West Milford Library /
| 20 Feb 2026 | 07:46
    Children feel a turtle.
    Children feel a turtle. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    Devon Santoro shows off a turtle.
    Devon Santoro shows off a turtle. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    Devon Santoro shows the children a snake.
    Devon Santoro shows the children a snake. ( Photo:Denise von Wilke)
    Devon Santoro shows an animal to children.
    Devon Santoro shows an animal to children. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)

Devon Santoro of Eyes of the Wild told about 50 children at the West Milford Library on Feb. 17 why non-domestic animals do not make appropriate pets.

Using a ring-necked dove, sugar glider, skunk, corn snake, wallaby and tortoise as examples, Santoro explained why each rescued animal is better suited to live in its natural habitat.

Eyes of the Wild, located in Hunterdon County, cares for 175 rescued animals. The organization funds its operations through educational programs such as the library presentation.

At one point during the program, a corn snake slipped to the floor, startling an adult in the audience, though the children remained calm.