Eyes of the Wild brings exotic animals to library

Devon Santoro of Eyes of the Wild told about 50 children at the West Milford Library on Feb. 17 why non-domestic animals do not make appropriate pets.

Using a ring-necked dove, sugar glider, skunk, corn snake, wallaby and tortoise as examples, Santoro explained why each rescued animal is better suited to live in its natural habitat.

Eyes of the Wild, located in Hunterdon County, cares for 175 rescued animals. The organization funds its operations through educational programs such as the library presentation.

At one point during the program, a corn snake slipped to the floor, startling an adult in the audience, though the children remained calm.