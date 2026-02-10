Fundraiser celebrates rescued pup’s recovery, supports local animal sanctuary

A Shiba Inu named Woody is recovering after being struck by a car at 10 months old and suffering two broken legs, thanks to the efforts of a local animal rescue.

Woody’s owners brought him to Oradell Animal Hospital but could not afford the surgery. Veterinary technician Dana Lynch stepped in through S.A.F.E. House Animal Rescue and Sanctuary Inc., which covered the medical bills and arranged for his care and foster placement.

To celebrate Woody’s first birthday, Lynch hosted a fundraiser Feb. 6 at the Whiskey Wolf Tavern in Hewitt. Woody greeted guests at a Valentine’s Day-themed kissing booth, and eight families have applied to adopt him.

Lynch’s mother, Nancy O’Toole, sold handmade jewelry and crafts, donating all proceeds to the rescue. Lynch’s husband, Eric Fritsch, volunteers with the organization along with a network of foster homes.

The event raised $415 in cash, secured a $2,500 grant for veterinary bills and collected donations of food and supplies.

Lynch founded S.A.F.E. House five years ago. After saving $100,000 over three years, she launched the nonprofit and purchased a three-bedroom home to foster animals. The organization rescues cats and dogs, many at risk of euthanasia or surrendered by owners, and participates in a Seniors for Seniors program that places older pets with senior citizens while covering food, supplies and veterinary care.