Fire Company 6 honors Aldrich

Ed Aldrich Jr. was recognized for his 55 years of service as a West Milford volunteer firefighter with Fire Company 6 at the company’s annual awards dinner Saturday, April 13.

Aldrich joined Company 6 when he was 16 as a junior firefighter.

After high school graduation, he joined the Navy and was assigned to a submarine (USS Corporal SS 346) based in New London, Conn.

After his service in the Navy, he returned to West Milford and resumed his duties as a Company 6 firefighter.

He followed in his father’s footsteps - he was a chief of Company 6 and a life member. Aldrich worked his way through the officer ranks and became chief for the first time in 1981.

During his tenure, he was elected to chief for 14 terms. He also was elected to various civil positions, including president of Company 6.

He currently is an active member of the West Milford Firemen’s Relief Association as well as the West Milford Exempt Firemen’s Association and is serving as Company 6 assistant chief.

Aldrich’s son Eddie is a life member of Company 6 and a New York City firefighter.

His wife, Stacia, is a longtime member of the West Milford First Aid Squad.

Ed, Stacia and Eddie were chosen as West Milford Volunteers of the Year in 2017.

Also recognized at the dinner for their milestone service anniversaries: Gary Dan and Tom Murray, both for 15 years, and Jimmy Dygos, for 10 years.