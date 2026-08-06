Friends of West Milford Library seek donations for annual book sale

The Friends of the West Milford Library are accepting donations for their annual book sale, which will be held Sept. 18-20.

Donations will be accepted at Camp Hope, 1792 Union Valley Road, from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 12, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 13, and 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15.

Organizers will accept books in good condition but will not accept encyclopedias, textbooks, dictionaries or damaged materials.

The annual book sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18 and 19, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 20. Proceeds will benefit programs and services at the West Milford Library.