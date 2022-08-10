Girl Scouts learn about animal care & rescue

Girl Scout Troop 97670 of West Milford spent the past year learning about animal care and animal rescues.

The 10 young Girl Scouts (ages 8 to 10) arranged and hosted visits from several animal care experts, and visited numerous local animal rescue organizations in their search for knowledge.

Then, true to form for Girl Scouts, they took action to help.

Learning from experts

The Troop hosted visits from animal care and rescue professionals, including: Fountaine’s Horse and Carriages and Lokai Rose Exotic Pet Rescue. They arranged visits with Julie Cheshire to learn about endangered animals, and Bruce Rufner to learn about bear safety.

The girls went on site visits and tours of Space Farms Zoo, Spring House Dairy Farm, Raptor Rescue, and West Milford Animal Shelter; and also arranged a virtual tour of the Jacques Cousteau National Estuarine Research Reserve via Zoom.

Girl Scouts take action

Girl Scout Troop 97670 decided to help animals locally by collecting donations of supplies and raising money for the West Milford Animal Shelter.

They made donation boxes and placed them all around town for a month to collect much-needed items for the animal shelter. The girls also requested and received a donation for the shelter from ShopRite of West Milford.

The Troop then held a “canning” fundraiser, collecting change from local residents at the West Milford Dunkin’ Donuts store, with 100% of all money collected going directly to the shelter.

Results

As a result of their knowledge-seeking and take-action efforts, these young ladies were able to collect and deliver over $1,000 worth of much-needed animal care supplies to the West Milford Animal Shelter. They also presented the shelter with $615 to use as needed for the animals.