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Girl Scouts visit Upper Greenwood Lake Fire Dept.

West Milford. Girl Scout Troop 98821 visits Upper Greenwood Lake Company 5 Fire Dept. to earn badges to learn how to be safe during a fire and how firefighters are courageous and strong.

West Milford /
| 11 May 2026 | 04:02
    Girl Scout Troop 98821 visits Upper Greenwood Lake Company 5 Fire Dept. to earn badges to learn how to be safe during a fire and how firefighters are courageous and strong.
    Girl Scout Troop 98821 visits Upper Greenwood Lake Company 5 Fire Dept. to earn badges to learn how to be safe during a fire and how firefighters are courageous and strong. ( Photo submitted)