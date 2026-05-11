Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Girl Scouts visit Upper Greenwood Lake Fire Dept.
West Milford. Girl Scout Troop 98821 visits Upper Greenwood Lake Company 5 Fire Dept. to earn badges to learn how to be safe during a fire and how firefighters are courageous and strong.
West Milford
/
| 11 May 2026 | 04:02
Girl Scout Troop 98821 visits Upper Greenwood Lake Company 5 Fire Dept. to earn badges to learn how to be safe during a fire and how firefighters are courageous and strong.
(
Photo submitted
)
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Girl Scout Troop 98821
2
West Milford
RELATED NEWS
From Daisies to Brownies
Samantha Krautheim and Melissa Comune earn Cadette Girl Scout Silver Award
Kerry Tobin of Pixie Shop paints a face at April Fool’s Family Fun Day on Saturday, April 6 at the Upper Greenwood Lake Clubhouse. (Photo by Rich Adamonis)
Family Fun Day benefits animal shelter
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED